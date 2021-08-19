UEFA: the 3 nominated for the title of best player of the year are known

After having unveiled the names of all the elements nominated for the title of “best players of the year in the Champions League”, UEFA has just unveiled the three nominated for the title of best player of the season 2020/2021.

Unsurprisingly, there are three stars who played in the last Champions League final: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City,) N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) and Jorginho (Chelsea). If the last two have the advantage of having won the cup with big ears, Jorginho has the favors of the forecasts thanks to the coronation of Italy at the Euro.

🏅 The nominees for the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award has been announced. Which midfielder gets your vote? – UEFA (@UEFA) August 19, 2021