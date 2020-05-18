UEFA to consider the resumption of european cups on Monday

UEFA members will meet on Monday to discuss possible resumption dates for the Champions League and Europa League. The goal remains to be able to complete the European Cups by the end of the season, certainly in August.

While most European championships are preparing to restart in the coming weeks (with the exception of Ligue 1, definitively stopped), the future European Cups remains uncertain. Depending on Skysports, a UEFA working group will meet on Monday to discuss the issue. With the aim of finish the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

This working group works closely with the European Club Association and the national leagues. They were invited to present their plans by 25 May. Two days later, on 27 May, recommendations will be made to UEFA’s top leaders, who are then expected to communicate on a timetable for the resumption.

A recovery still planned in August

The idea remains for the moment to play the end of the C1 and C3 during the month of August. Before the start of the next season. A medical group created recently is also working together on this issue to ensure a coherent perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.