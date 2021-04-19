UEFA votes unanimously on the Champions League project at 36!

After the announcement of the Super League on Sunday, UEFA decided to respond immediately. In addition to threats of sanctions against the twelve founding clubs, the great body has also accelerated its new project. In the pipes for a very long time, the new format of the Champions League will see the light of day.

According to information from New York Times, the UEFA executive committee unanimously voted on the new reform of the Champions League with 36 clubs on Monday. It should start well in 2024. Among the voters, the American media specifies that there was the president of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaïfi which could imply that Paris would not be officially part of the teams which will participate in the Super League.