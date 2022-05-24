Menu
UK government gives green light to sell Chelsea

According to The Telegraph, the British government validated the process of selling Chelsea and gave the “green light” to Roman Abramovich to sell the London club to the consortium led by Todd Boehly. The British daily specifies however that the Russian oligarch must still wait for the approval of Portugal, since he has a Portuguese passport, as well as of the European Commission before being able to sell the club.

The bet will therefore be won by the consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly, who is also the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team as well as the Los Angeles Lakers NBA franchise. The formalization of the sale of Chelsea should arrive quickly, the deadline being set for May 31.

