Ukraine-England: Harry Maguire’s hot reaction

Mission accomplished for England. Author of a solid performance, the English team outclassed Ukraine (4-0) this Saturday during the quarter-finals of the Euro. An encouraging performance for the rest of the competition with in particular a semi-final in prospect against Denmark next Wednesday but not enough to give in to excessive enthusiasm for the English central defender Harry Maguire (28 years old, 32 caps and 4 goals).

“It’s a great feeling. Playing a second consecutive semi-final in a major tournament represents a great success (semi-final lost against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, editor’s note). However, I do not want to be a killjoy but we must not stop on that. We have another great game to come and we want to go further this time around ”, thus warned the rock of Manchester United at the microphone of the BBC.