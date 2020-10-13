Ukraine – Spain: the official compositions

Leader of its League of Nations group, Spain travels to Ukraine to face a 4-0 beaten team a month ago. An interesting match for which Ukraine is betting on a 4-3-3 with Georgiy Bushchan in the net. The latter is preceded by Oleksandr Karavaev, Ilya Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Eduard Sobol. In the middle of the field, we find Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko and Yevhen Makarenko. Oleksandr Zubkov and Andriy Yarmolenko accompany Roman Yaremchuk in attack.

For its part, Spain is articulated in a traditional 4-3-3 with David De Gea in the cages. Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres and Sergio Reguilon appear in defense. Aligned as a sentinel, Rodri is accompanied by Mikel Merino and Sergio Canales. Finally, Adama Traoré, Rodrigo Moreno and Ansu Fati constitute the attacking trio.

Follow the meeting on our live commentary

The essays :

Ukraine: Bushchan – Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Sobol – Sydorchuk, Makarenko, Shaparenko – Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Spain: De Gea – Navas, Ramos, P. Torres, Reguilon – Merino, Rodri, Canales – Rodrigo, Fati, Traoré