Umbro reveals the new home shirt for Fluminense!

As the Brazilian championship begins on May 29, Umbro unveils the new tunic that the Fluminense players will wear at the Maracanã Stadium.

The club located in Rio de Janeiro is quite simply legendary in Brazil, as are its colors which have remained the same more than a hundred years after its creation. Founded in 1902, Fluminense won the first Campeonato Carioca in history in 1906. This Rio championship represents the club’s first title and is celebrated today in the new tunic that Fred and his teammates will wear in the coming weeks.

Since 1906, the club has piled up the trophies with 4 Brazilian championships, 30 other Rio championships and a Brazilian Cup in 2007. Despite all this, the residents of the legendary Maracanã have not forgotten their roots. Always very elegant, the Fluminense tunic is made of traditional red, green and white stripes. A white band from the sleeves to the ribs as well as a very aesthetic white and red round neck complete this tunic. We also find the date of the title of 1906 on the neck.

This new jersey is already available on the Umbro store and could be worn from May 16 against Flamengo in the final of the Rio championship!