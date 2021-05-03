Umbro unveils sneakers in Werder Bremen colors

After unveiling a first pair of sneakers in the colors of Werder Bremen in 2019, Umbro presents a brand new model named Highway WB for the German club following a new association with the local streetwear brand Glückstreter.

Highway WB has been specially designed to reflect the fanaticism and solidarity of the Werder Bremen fan community. When designing this shoe, the priority was on sustainability. By deliberately avoiding the use of leather, Umbro, Glückstreter and Werder Bremen are altering the DNA of the shoe. This pair opens a new path for future lasting collaborations,

This initiative is largely inspired by the work of the club. The Werder has indeed moved on to sustainability with a stadium powered largely by solar energy. This pair of sneakers is designed largely with recycled materials. The sole is made with 97% recycled EVA plastic, the upper part of the shoe is made with 45% recycled polyurethane while the five pairs of laces included are made from 100% recycled materials. The outsole is made with 90% natural rubber and 10% recycled rubber.

On this pair of white shoes, the words “WERDER” and “BREMEN” (Bremen) are proudly displayed on the outside in the green accents which are also found on the tongue and heel. A thick brown sole with black spots and the inscription “UMBRO” also takes place on these sneakers. On the back of the tongue, there are badges representing the club house, the Weserstadion. Customizable with the five pairs of laces provided, this pair is really designed to highlight the strong bond between the club and the supporters. As we know, in Germany, the supporters don’t pretend!

Umbro doesn’t do things by halves and doesn’t stop just exiting the WB Highway as the English brand has teamed up with Weserholz, a local design studio, to provide the pair in an out of the box package. ordinary. In addition to their qualitative and creative work, the studio supports refugees in education and social integration. Umbro and the German club are taking a stand and highlighting strong values ​​on the occasion of the release of these sneakers.

Umbro, Glückstreter and Werder Bremen therefore unveil a very original pair of sneakers highlighting the possibility of combining quality with durability. This great initiative could give great ideas to other equipment manufacturers.