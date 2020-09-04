Unexpected twist for the future of Luis Suarez, Ronald Koeman’s plan for Ousmane Dembélé

Home Sports News football Unexpected twist for the future of Luis Suarez, Ronald Koeman's plan for...
The arrival of Ronald Koeman on the bench of FC Barcelona could benefit Ousmane Dembélé, turnaround for the future of Luis Suarez and Italy ignites for the transfer window of AC Milan, here is your press review of the September 4, 2020.

Messi keeps Suarez at Barça

It is not only for Lionel Messi that there could be a turnaround. Indeed, the Corriere dello Sport reports that Messi’s change of course could have an impact on Luis Suarez, who has been close to Juventus for several days. “Leo blocks Suárez. It’s a turning point in Barcelona: Messi can stay with Luis ”, reports the transalpine daily. Eventually, the Uruguayan could stay in Catalonia for one more season and the Old Lady would then bet on Edin Dzeko to strengthen his attack.

Ousmane Dembélé more motivated than ever

In Spain, the new FC Barcelona coach is counting on Ousmane Dembélé and has a plan to get him back on his feet as indicated Mundo Deportivo ! The Dutch coach found “a very motivated DembéléBy his arrival on the bench. The Frenchman has not played since November 27 but wants his third season in Catalonia to finally be the right one! “Ousmane has found new motivation with Ronald Koeman, a coach who bets on fast wingers who go into space and dare like him, surrounded by a technical ‘staf’ who conveys the security he needs.“Bodes well for the future.

AC Milan transfer window ignites Italy

And we finish this tour of the press in Italy, where the ambitious transfer window of AC Milan ignites the Boot! It also makes the front page of The Gazzetta dello Sport, who thinks it’s time to get in theMilanese Eurostar ! The Rossoneri launch the assault on Tiémoué Bakayoko! After the extension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz arrive and it makes you want to see the Milanese at the highest level. That is to say in the Champions League, because as the pink paper newspaper indicates, it is “a team for the C1That Paolo Maldini is building. It will therefore be necessary to meet expectations this season, because Milan is expected at the turn.

