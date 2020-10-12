UNFP: the nominees for the title of player of the month of September are known

Here we go again for the UNFP Trophies. For this first award of the season, three players compete for the title of best player of the month of September. There are three attackers with Ibrahima Niane, Ignatius Ganago and Serhou Guirassy. Voting is open until Sunday October 18 at midnight.

The three nominated have all shone at the start of the season. Messin scored three goals in September, all of his team’s goals. The Lensois has found the net 4 times in addition to having distributed an assist. Finally, the neo-Rennes has scored three times.