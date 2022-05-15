UNFP trophies: Bruno Génésio wins the title of best Ligue 1 coach

On the occasion of the UNFP Trophies, the nominees for the prize for the best Ligue 1 coach were Christophe Galtier (OGC Nice – 6th), Bruno Génésio (Stade Rennais – 4th), Antoine Kombouaré (FC Nantes – 9th), Jorge Sampaoli ( Olympique de Marseille – 3rd) and finally Julien Stéphan (RC Strasbourg – 5th).

While Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of PSG, champion of France, was not selected among the nominees, it was Bruno Génésio who gleaned the title of best coach in the first division after his good season on the Stade bench. reindeer. Offering an offensive game, the Bretons are still in the race for a qualification in the Champions League.

Bruno Génésio named best Ligue 1 coach! 🏆 Do you validate? 🔥#UNFP Trophies pic.twitter.com/Nu9emYU3nO — Foot Transfer market (@footTransfer market) May 15, 2022

