Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

UNFP trophies: Bruno Génésio wins the title of best Ligue 1 coach

Date:

On the occasion of the UNFP Trophies, the nominees for the prize for the best Ligue 1 coach were Christophe Galtier (OGC Nice – 6th), Bruno Génésio (Stade Rennais – 4th), Antoine Kombouaré (FC Nantes – 9th), Jorge Sampaoli ( Olympique de Marseille – 3rd) and finally Julien Stéphan (RC Strasbourg – 5th).

While Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of PSG, champion of France, was not selected among the nominees, it was Bruno Génésio who gleaned the title of best coach in the first division after his good season on the Stade bench. reindeer. Offering an offensive game, the Bretons are still in the race for a qualification in the Champions League.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleUNFP trophies: Kylian Mbappé still voted best player of the Ligue 1 season

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

UNFP trophies: Kylian Mbappé still voted best player of the Ligue 1 season

kenyan -
As in 2019 and 2021, Parisian Kylian Mbappé was...

Serie A: the title will be decided on the last day after Inter’s victory against Cagliari

kenyan -
37th day of Serie A between Cagliari and...

UNFP trophies: without much surprise, Karim Benzema is elected best French player playing abroad

kenyan -
On the occasion of the UNFP trophy presentation,...

UNFP trophies: Gianluigi Donnarumma named best goalkeeper in Ligue 1

kenyan -
The trophies follow one another on the side...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

UNFP trophies: Kylian Mbappé still voted best player of the Ligue 1 season

football 0
As in 2019 and 2021, Parisian Kylian Mbappé was...

Serie A: the title will be decided on the last day after Inter’s victory against Cagliari

football 0
37th day of Serie A between Cagliari and...

UNFP trophies: without much surprise, Karim Benzema is elected best French player playing abroad

football 0
On the occasion of the UNFP trophy presentation,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.