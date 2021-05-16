UNFP trophies: Karim Benzema elected best French player abroad

Author of a stratospheric personal season (29 goals and 8 assists in all competitions), Karim Benzema (33) was elected best French player abroad of the season by the UNFP.

The French striker of Real Madrid, who receives this trophy for the second time in his career, expressed his enthusiasm at the microphone of bein Sports : “It’s a very important prize for me, so I’m very happy to win it again, that’s why I thank the UNFP and all the players who voted for me, it’s a pride as Everytime. “