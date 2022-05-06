Menu
UNFP trophies: Peter Bosz does not understand the absence of Mauricio Pochettino

This week, we discovered the identity of the coaches nominated for the title of L1 coach of the year at the UNFP Trophies. Thus, Antoine Kombouaré (Nantes), Christophe Galtier (Nice), Jorge Sampaoli (OM), Bruno Genesio (Rennes) and Julien Stéphan (Strasbourg) were chosen. However, the absence of Mauricio Pochettino, coach of PSG and crowned champion of France, caused a stir. At a press conference this Friday, Peter Bosz (OL) did not understand this choice.

“Yes (he doesn’t understand), because he has the best individual players of course, but in my opinion building a team is the hardest thing at this club. I know him from England. I faced him when he was at Spurs. He’s a good coach. He is champion of France with the best players of course, but you cannot be champion all the time. His job is the most difficult in our league. They are champions since October, it is clear. They have always been ahead. They had a very good season.”. Pochettino will appreciate.

