United’s 83 million offer | Depay on the go?

Jack Grealish could make not only Manchester United but also Borussia Dortmund happy. Memphis Depay is facing a landmark decision and Antonio Conte is calling for new players. The FT press review.

Grealish instead of Sancho?

Jadon Sancho is at the top of Manchester United’s wish list, but may not be funded because of this summer’s Corona crisis. Well over EUR 100 million would be due. Also in the red devils’ sights: Jack Grealish (24) of Aston Villa. The Daily Star reports that United are willing to pay 83 million euros for the offensive midfielder. BVB would be pleased about this: money for Sancho would then be left with little left.

Depay at a crossroads

In France, the newspaper ‘Le Progris’ speculates about the future of Memphis Depay. The Lyon captain’s contract expires in a year’s time. The starting point is therefore clear: extend or sell. Due to a cruciate ligament tear in December, the 26-year-old Dutchman was no longer able to advertise himself, so there is probably no serious interest from top clubs.

Conte’s demand

After a three-month break, the ball is rolling again in Italy. Inter Milan got off to a poor start, withdrew from the national cup after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final rematch against SSC Napoli. According to ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, coach Antonio Conte is taking the opportunity to demand new players from his bosses: winning mentality and international experience should bring them. The financing could be provided by Inter striker Lautaro Martinez (22) whom FC Barcelona is vying for intensively.