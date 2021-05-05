Up to two years of suspension from the Champions League for Real Madrid, AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Juventus?

UEFA has still not digested the Super League project. The instance is ready to crack down. And strong.

Aleksandr Ceferin has recovered. The UEFA boss still has the Super League project led by twelve European top names in the throat. And he plans to take serious sanctions, explains ESPN. After negotiation, seven clubs accepted minor penalties in exchange for an official and definitive commitment to renounce any plans for secession.

Thus, Ceferin made the six English clubs (Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool) and Atlético de Madrid fold. Inter are open to discussion and negotiations, but no deal has yet been reached. On the other hand, four teams remain inflexible, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and FC Barcelona.

Four irreducible

According to information from ESPN, they consider that they are in their right, since the official press release published by the said Super League only mentioned a project and a desire to dialogue and exchange with UEFA. Legally, these four formations seem sure of their blow. But this does not please the governing body of European football at all.

The latter would consider, always according to ESPN, to impose the maximum sanction provided for by its internal regulations, namely two years of suspension from all European competitions. UEFA considers that these clubs have violated article 51 of its statutes. Each side is sticking to its positions and a long legal battle could well open. The Super League has not finished talking about it …