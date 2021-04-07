HomeSportsfootballUruguay: Cristian Rodriguez hangs up the crampons!
Sportsfootball

Uruguay: Cristian Rodriguez hangs up the crampons!

By kenyan

At 35 and after 20 seasons in the professional world, the inexhaustible Cristian Rodriguez has decided to retire. He had been playing for four years in his training club at Club Atlético Peñarol.

The former player of PSG, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid in particular has ended his career. With Uruguay, he will have known more than 110 selections. “After Cristian Rodríguez’s contract, a special thank you to this fan who was trained in our club, who had a long and brilliant career abroad and came back in force to defend these colors with all his weapons during the last seasons “, thanked his current club, CA Peñarol, on his social networks.

