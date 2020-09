Twelfth best training center in France in 2019/20, Valenciennes is used to putting young talents into orbit, like Dayot Upamecano. Byani Mpatalama (16) is shaping up to be one of the northern club’s new great hopes.

And according to our information, as he enters the last year of his aspiring contract, the young left-back, who plays with the U19, has recently been the subject of concrete approaches from a Premier League team. , Leicester, and two from Championship, Norwich and Birmingham.