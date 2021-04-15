Valbuena sees favorite PSG against Man City

The die is cast, PSG will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg scheduled for April 28. Between these two new behemoths of modern football, the meeting promises to be enticing, but is there a favorite? For the former Marseillais Mathieu Valbuena, yes.

“I find Paris to be a favorite. City have a big offensive force, but as soon as they are deprived of the balls, it is not the same team anymore », he announced on the antenna of RMC. So far, whether against FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich, PSG had rather presented itself in the skin of the outsider …