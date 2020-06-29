Valence: Albert Celades thanked

With just one small victory over the last five games, the results crisis in Valencia has got the better of its coach. The Che club, now 8th in Liga after their defeat this weekend against Villarreal, has just terminated the contract of Albert Celades.

“Valencia CF informed Albert Celades on Monday of his dismissal with immediate effect as the team’s first coach”, reports the Spanish club. Arrived at the start of the season to replace Marcelino, Celades could well be succeeded by Ernesto Valverdre.