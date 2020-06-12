Home Sports News football Valencia-Atalanta: Celades accuses Gasperini of exposing players to coronavirus
Sports Newsfootball

Valencia-Atalanta: Celades accuses Gasperini of exposing players to coronavirus

By kenyan

Valencia coach Albert Celades has had little taste of the confidences of his Italian counterpart at Atalanta Bergamo, Gian Piero Gasperini, who was suffering during the round of 16 Champions League return between the two teams on 10 March. The Italian coach had tested positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Gian Piero Gasperini said he too was infected with Covid-19. Except that the Italian coach made it clear that he had felt the symptoms on the eve of the match against Valencia (in the 8th final return of the Champions League). Gasperini therefore made the move aware of the danger it posed to others. Suffice to say that the confessions of the Italian coach, while the first leg was described as a “biological bomb” in Italy, caused an outcry, both in this country, one of the most bruised by the pandemic, and in Spain, which also suffered greatly.

This: “He should have told the doctors”

Valencia coach Albert Celades was moved by this on Thursday, before a trip to Levante on Friday (at 10pm). “If all this is confirmed… He was the one who spoke,” Celades said. “It’s not just about him, it’s about everyone who got infected afterwards. If he thought he was infected, he should have told the doctors,” he insisted. “On the eve of the match against Valencia (the Italians won 4-3 in Spain, behind closed doors), I felt bad,” Gasperini said. In the afternoon, even worse. It was March 10. The next few days I didn’t get much sleep. I didn’t have a fever but I felt exhausted, like I had 40 degrees.”

Accused of being irresponsible by FC Valencia at the beginning of June, Gasperini had defended himself at the microphone of the Sky Sport Italia channel. “I know I followed protocols,” he said. I was in quarantine like everyone else: I wasn’t tested at the time, it was when we did serological tests in May that I discovered that I had contracted the virus […] When I left Bergamo, I was fine, I had some problems the night of our arrival and the next day. So I guess it was at that time (that he was carrying the Covid). But this controversy is offensive and unhealthy.”

Related news

football

PSG make two personnel decisions

kenyan -
PSG face a busy summer due to numerous expiring player contracts. Two decisions now seem to have been made. Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has no future...
Read more
football

Liverpool: Salah pays for gas tour at gas station

kenyan -
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah paid the gas bill for customers at a petrol station, where he had just refueled. Class. ...
Read more
football

Italian Cup: on which channel to watch Juventus-AC Milan

kenyan -
The return semi-final of the Italian Cup, Juventus Turin-AC Milan, which marks the resumption of football in this country, will not be televised in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Tottenham: Alli suspended after bad joke about coronavirus

Dele Alli was given a one-match suspension and fined 55,000 euros for a bad joke he had made on Snapchat about coronavirus. The Tottenham...
Read more
footballkenyan -

AC Milan: Ibrahimovic takes on a manager

According to the Italian press, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a heated exchange with his executive director, Ivan Gazidis, to express his displeasure. The AC Milan...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Totti launches his agent career with a young crack from Inter...

Retired since 2017, former AS Roma idol Francesco Totti has launched CT10 Management, a player consulting firm. On Friday, 16-year-old Midfielder Simone Bonavita, a...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Champions League: Juve-OL on neutral ground?

According to AS, UEFA has contacted the teams to play in the 8th round of the Champions League to let them know that they,...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,481FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Government lifts ban on conventions held in private hotels

News Laiza Maketso -
The government has, for the moment, eased a ban on meetings held in private hotels. While tabling the budget on Thursday in the National Assembly,...
Read more

Wetangula retains his Ford Kenya leadership position after gazette notice recalled

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has retained his position as the Ford Kenya leader in a new turn of events. This was after Ann Ndiritu,...
Read more

Burundi’s cabinet convenes meeting to deliberate on the way forward after...

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, Burundi held an extraordinary meeting to deliberate on the way forward following the demise of President Nkurunziza. After the death of the long-serving...
Read more

The impact of covid-19 on the world economy

World News Laiza Maketso -
According to new research, the covid-19 pandemic may cause global poverty to surpass one billion people. Currently, the epidemic has reduced the world's most...
Read more

Barcelona travel to Mallorca, Real invite Eibar as La liga returns

News Chuoyo Protus -
Slowly but with aplomb, football is making its way back, with La Liga the latest. The Spanish League opened its doors on Thursday, June 11th...
Read more

Shipwreck in Tunisia claims over 50 migrant lives

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A shipwreck bound for Italy has left over 50 migrants dead off the coast of Tunisia. According to sources, the number of dead migrants who...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke