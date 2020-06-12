Valencia-Atalanta: Celades accuses Gasperini of exposing players to coronavirus

Valencia coach Albert Celades has had little taste of the confidences of his Italian counterpart at Atalanta Bergamo, Gian Piero Gasperini, who was suffering during the round of 16 Champions League return between the two teams on 10 March. The Italian coach had tested positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Gian Piero Gasperini said he too was infected with Covid-19. Except that the Italian coach made it clear that he had felt the symptoms on the eve of the match against Valencia (in the 8th final return of the Champions League). Gasperini therefore made the move aware of the danger it posed to others. Suffice to say that the confessions of the Italian coach, while the first leg was described as a “biological bomb” in Italy, caused an outcry, both in this country, one of the most bruised by the pandemic, and in Spain, which also suffered greatly.

This: “He should have told the doctors”

Valencia coach Albert Celades was moved by this on Thursday, before a trip to Levante on Friday (at 10pm). “If all this is confirmed… He was the one who spoke,” Celades said. “It’s not just about him, it’s about everyone who got infected afterwards. If he thought he was infected, he should have told the doctors,” he insisted. “On the eve of the match against Valencia (the Italians won 4-3 in Spain, behind closed doors), I felt bad,” Gasperini said. In the afternoon, even worse. It was March 10. The next few days I didn’t get much sleep. I didn’t have a fever but I felt exhausted, like I had 40 degrees.”

Accused of being irresponsible by FC Valencia at the beginning of June, Gasperini had defended himself at the microphone of the Sky Sport Italia channel. “I know I followed protocols,” he said. I was in quarantine like everyone else: I wasn’t tested at the time, it was when we did serological tests in May that I discovered that I had contracted the virus […] When I left Bergamo, I was fine, I had some problems the night of our arrival and the next day. So I guess it was at that time (that he was carrying the Covid). But this controversy is offensive and unhealthy.”