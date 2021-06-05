Valencia hope to quickly sell Gonçalo Guedes

In great difficulty both sportingly and financially, FC Valence hopes to separate from several players with high market value to rebuild themselves next season. The first player placed on the transfer list is Gonçalo Guedes (24). Management has set its price at 35 million.

According to information from AS, the former PSG striker will leave Valencia this summer. The Portuguese could pay big dividends for Valencia who are experiencing serious financial difficulties. Guedes knows he is on the market and also wants to leave, especially since his club will not play either the Champions League or the Europa League. He wants to join a more upscale club in Spain or try his luck in the Premier League. In Spain, Seville and Villarreal have set their sights on him.