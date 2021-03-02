Valencia more than ever on the verge of a nervous breakdown

Valencia flirts dangerously with the red zone. A crisis meeting takes place on Monday, against a background of threatened coach and locker room left to himself.

The image is rare. When answering the questions of a journalist in an interview at the edge of the field following the heavy defeat on the lawn of Getafe this Saturday (3-0, 25th day of Liga), Gabriel Paulista (30 years old), one of the leaders of the Valence CF, could not hold back tears. “Go from the Champions League to the fight for maintenance in a few months? This badge does not deserve that. We do not honor this club ”, he could only let go. Sobs that symbolize the very troubled period that the club che is going through.

Swept in the suburbs of Madrid, the team has only 5 points ahead of Alavés, the current first relegation in the Liga standings. The situation, worrying since the start of the fiscal year, is now critical and prompted an emergency meeting on Monday at the club’s headquarters, with President Anil Murthy, a trusted man of Singaporean owner Peter Lim, recounted Superdeporte. “A Black Monday”, summarizes the newspaper with its impactful one of the day.

Gracia threatened, the abandoned locker room

Interviews against a background of redemption rumors, with the enigmatic messages of the prince of Johor Ibrahim Ismail on social networks … The future of Javi Gracia, several times on the table already this season, will once again be at the heart of the discussions , explains the regional sports daily. The latter mentioned it this weekend in front of the media. “I am not a problem for the club, I try to work and the club knows that I want the best for the institution”, he blurted out, evasive. Almost two months ago, at the beginning of January, the management had confirmed him in his functions. But the problem is much deeper.

The dressing room, generally very young and irregular (the team has not lined up two straight La Liga victories this season), is angry with the club for leaving it to its own devices, especially publicly when they consider themselves to be victims of decisions unfavorable arbitration. Individuals are struggling to express themselves at their best, like a terribly disappointing Gonçalo Guedes, and the winter recruits have played too little to have the desired effect. More than ever, Valencia is on the verge of a nervous breakdown as a derby against Unai Emery’s Villarreal looms this weekend (day 26). An appointment not to be missed, under penalty of sinking a little more …