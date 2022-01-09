Video: Angel Correa’s 50-meter goal against Villarreal!

The last meeting of the 20th day of La Liga played this Sunday 9 January pits Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid. Out of four successes in a row, Unai Emery’s troops were surprised in their lair of Cerámica, on a brilliant inspiration from Angel Correa.

From the central circle, the Argentine striker sent a guided missile which lobbed Geronimo Rulli (0-1, 11th). Angel Correa has been decisive four times (3 goals, 1 assist) in the last three matches of the Colchoneros. After this feat, Villarreal still managed to equalize by Pau Torres (1-1, 29th).

