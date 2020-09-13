Home Sports football Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal this season with Juve
Sportsfootball

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal this season with Juve

By kenyan

Their 2019-20 season ended against Olympique Lyonnais on August 7 in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The 2020-21 season started today for Juventus, in a friendly against Novara. Beyond the easy victory (5-0) of the Turinese, we will remember Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the season with the Old Lady. This can be seen in the video above.

Related news

football

Hatem Ben Arfa claims Ligue 1 is better than La Liga

kenyan -
After a failed experience in Valladolid, where he played only 159 minutes spread over 5 games, Hatem Ben Arfa is free from any...
Read more
football

FC Barcelona struggles to cram its 11 unwanted people

kenyan -
At the heart of the transfer window, Barça does not advance much. And for good reason, the 11 players invited to leave this...
Read more
football

Liga: Villarreal and Huesca neutralize each other for Unai Emery’s premiere

kenyan -
The Unai Emery era begins for Villarreal tonight with a game against Huesca, promoted to La Liga. But, with his new recruits like...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke