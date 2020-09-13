Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal this season with Juve

Their 2019-20 season ended against Olympique Lyonnais on August 7 in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The 2020-21 season started today for Juventus, in a friendly against Novara. Beyond the easy victory (5-0) of the Turinese, we will remember Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the season with the Old Lady. This can be seen in the video above.
