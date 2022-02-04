Menu
Video: Gerson's superb strike for OM against Angers

Opening match of the 23rd day of Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille is currently facing Angers SCO at the Vélodrome. A meeting which started on a whirlwind with the goals of Angelo Fulgini (0-1, 8th) and Nabil Bentaleb (0-2, 11th, his first in L1) to give the advantage to the Scoists after only 11 minutes of game.

But the Phocaeans were able to recover quickly after the first quarter of an hour: first thanks to Arkadiusz Milik (1-2, 18th), before Gerson put the two teams equal. Marked in the middle 30 meters from Danijel Petković’s goal, the Brazilian did not hesitate to send a very nice shot into the small left net of the Montenegrin goalkeeper (2-2, 20th) for his fourth league achievement this season .

