Video: the enormous anger of OM supporters after the elimination against Feyenoord

After Marseille’s elimination from the Europa League Conference, we went to see OM supporters to ask them what they thought of their team. Words are harsh because the Phocaeans have long believed in a qualification against Feyenoord, but the long-awaited goal never came (0-0).

For many, it is precisely the way that fished this Thursday evening. All is not yet lost for Marseille who still have three days to play in the league to confirm second place in the standings, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League.

