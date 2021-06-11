Villarreal definitely offers Juan Foyth

Juan Foyth (23) will stay in Spain. Villarreal announced on Friday that it had exercised the call option included in the loan of the Argentine defender who belonged to Tottenham. The deal amount was not disclosed as Spurs confirmed the move through a communicated.

The international albiceleste (12 caps), who landed at the Yellow Submarine on October 4, convinced Unai Emery and his leaders to keep him. With Villarreal, Juan Foyth has played 32 games in all competitions, winning especially the Europa League with the Iberian team.

¿Alguien se ha fijado en el recorrido tan extraño que hizo el autobús el otro día en la celebración 🤔? pic.twitter.com/3wUkbUykRq – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 11, 2021