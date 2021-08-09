Villarreal: Gerard Moreno resumes until 2027

Gerard Moreno (29) is well at Villarreal. The recent winner of the Europa League announced with great fanfare this early Monday evening the extension of his striker and top scorer last year (30 achievements in 46 games in all competitions) until 2027. The international Spanish (16 caps, 5 goals) who played in Euro 2020 with La Roja has so far scored 82 goals in 184 games with the Yellow Submarine, which he joined in July 2018 for € 20 million from the ‘Espanyol Barcelona.

“Villarreal have entered into a renewal deal with Gerard Moreno, which extends his relationship with the yellow club until June 2027. In this way, the Catalan striker will continue to break records with the sub. Currently, it is only one goal away from being the top solo scorer in Villarreal history. With 82 goals, he shares this honor with yellow legend Giuseppe Rossi ”, indicates in particular the statement of Villarreal, detailing the conditions of revelation of this great news for the supporters of the last 7th of Liga.

# Gerard2027🔸@ GerardMoreno9 amplía su vínculo con el Submarino hasta junio de 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣🔸 184 partidos con el Villarreal🔸 A un solo gol de ser el máximo goleador histórico in the elite🔸 In the 20-21 anotó 30 dianas – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 9, 2021