Villarreal – Liverpool: the catastrophic evening of Geronimo Rulli

The Argentinian goalkeeper from Villarreal had a very bad evening, being more or less guilty on the three goals which allowed Liverpool to slip into the final.

A quarter of an hour. That’s what it took for Liverpool to turn the situation around in the second half against Villarreal, after having started the game very badly. The Yellow Submarine was effectively leading 2-0 at the break, and the Reds’ ticket to the final, which seemed to be acquired after the first leg, was clearly in danger… But Jürgen Klopp’s troops received a nice blow tomorrow…

If the entry of Luis Diaz has logically helped the Reds, revitalizing an offensive sector at half mast in the first period, the key man in this comeback is none other than … Geronimo Rulli, the doorman of the Yellow Submarine. It must be said that if he had already been quite clumsy in the first leg in Liverpool, he had a nightmarish evening tonight, and the Spanish media already hold him responsible for the elimination, like *Marca *, who explains that *”Rulli was decisive… in a bad way”*. ### A very bad evening It must be said that on the first two achievements, the ball slipped between his legs. If the head of Luis Diaz can possibly be considered as close range and therefore not easy to push back; Fabinho shoots from an almost tight angle on Liverpool’s first goal, and it seemed easier for the former MHSC player to block the shot than to go and get the leather in the back of the net. On the third and last goal of the Reds, he comes out a little anyhow in front of Sadio Mané, far from his surface. After the match, neither his teammates nor his coach Unai Emery wanted to overwhelm him, but there is no doubt that deep down they knew that the Argentinian had in any case not been at his best level this evening. If he had succeeded in taking the place of Sergio Asenjo and establishing himself as a starter since the start of the season, there is no doubt that now the leaders of Villarreal will think hard about this goalkeeper position for the summer transfer window…