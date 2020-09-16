Home Sports football Villarreal recruits Pervis Estupiñan
Sportsfootball

Villarreal recruits Pervis Estupiñan

By kenyan

He was one of the continent’s most coveted players, and even more so in Spain, where he is coming off a brilliant season on loan with Osasuna. The Ecuadorian international is officially Villarreal’s new player. The yellow submarine has spent around 16 million euros to recruit the left-back who has so far belonged to Watford.

From the top of his 22 years, he comes to replace Alberto Moreno, seriously injured in the knee. A major new recruit for the Unai Emery team, after Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Geronimo Rulli and Takefusa Kubo …

