Villarreal recruits Pervis Estupiñan

He was one of the continent’s most coveted players, and even more so in Spain, where he is coming off a brilliant season on loan with Osasuna. The Ecuadorian international is officially Villarreal’s new player. The yellow submarine has spent around 16 million euros to recruit the left-back who has so far belonged to Watford.

From the top of his 22 years, he comes to replace Alberto Moreno, seriously injured in the knee. A major new recruit for the Unai Emery team, after Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Geronimo Rulli and Takefusa Kubo …