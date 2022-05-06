Menu
Vincent Labrune defends his record at the head of the LFP

Eighteen months after his election as president of the Professional Football League, Vincent Labrune spoke at length in an interview with Echoes. The opportunity for the former boss of Olympique de Marseille to defend his balance sheet and to highlight the recent saving entry of the CVC investment fund into the commercial company.

“French football is saved but it remains convalescent. We were able to collectively mobilize during an extremely complicated and anxiety-provoking period to turn our weaknesses into strengths and transform our constraints into opportunities. Our union has enabled us to create the conditions for a ‘New Deal’ for French football which will allow us to emerge stronger from the storm that we have been through. The elements are brought together for us to enter a virtuous circle, this is the meaning of the Renaissance project carried by the League and the clubs.assured Labrune.

