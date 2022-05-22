Menu
Vincent Labrune welcomes the extension of Kylian Mbappé

President of the Professional Football League (LFP), Vincent Labrune also spoke the day after the announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s extension to Paris Saint-Germain. In a press release published on Thursday, the former boss of Olympique de Marseille did not fail to welcome the decision taken by the Bondynois, in particular for the attractiveness of French football.

“At a time when French professional football is undergoing a revolution with the creation of its commercial subsidiary and the launch of an ambitious new sports project for Ligue 1, Kylian Mbappé’s decision to continue his story at PSG sends a strong signal. for the present and the future of our Championship”assured Labrune before adding: “to make the Ligue 1 soap opera even more exciting, we need big stars. Kylian Mbappé is a superstar in the credits of Ligue 1 for the next few seasons. More than ever, Ligue 1 is the league of talents!”

