Vincent Labrune’s 4 radical solutions so that Ligue 1 does not become the Slovenian championship

Vincent Labrune appeared this morning before the Senate Committee on Culture, Education and Communication. The opportunity for him to once again sound the alarm signal and announce the worst to come for French football. Unless his 4-step plan is approved …

The Senate Culture, Education and Communication Committee heard this morning from Vincent Labrune, the president of the LFP. The opportunity for the former president of OM to present his solutions to save French football, still mired in financial problems (we are talking about a loss of € 600 to 800 million despite a significant contribution from the shareholders of clubs). Despite the early hour of this hearing, Vincent Labrune, visibly very worried about the future of Ligue 1, outlined his 4-step plan to save French football.

First solution envisaged, the reduction of the number of clubs in Ligue 1 to pass it to 18. A project which is not unanimous among the 20 club presidents of L1 but essential according to Labrune for the sustainability of the French Premier League Championship . “On the commercial company project, we cannot disconnect it from the overall reform projects that we are putting in place. Everything is connected. The world is changing, society is changing, sport is changing, football is changing and French professional football must radically change our approach if we want to be in step with society, particularly with regard to sports rights. When we decide to reduce the number of clubs, it is already to try to increase our performance on the European scene in the long term with fewer matches during the league week ”, he explains first, before going further in the reflection. “Then, it’s to try to have more premium matches, to concentrate talents in a smaller number of teams since the audiovisual market has changed radically recently. And where we were in a position to market the 10 L1 matches quite easily, we can clearly see today that today there are 2-3 matches which make up most of the value and we have studies which show that we have a ratio of 1 to 30 between the value of a top 10 match and a match of a choice 6 to 10. “

Anglo-Saxon companies to revive French football?

A reduction in the number of clubs, the creation of a commercial company, so many assets which would allow French clubs to regain color. “We estimate between 600 to 800 M € of losses for the clubs and we will not ask the State for them. The shareholders have made a lot of effort. You don’t have too many other ways to create a trading company. But we must all agree to the League, as well as to the federation, to the ministry, but also in the clubs. We launched a process with a number of tips several months ago. We will have the first indicative offers next week. The objective is not to sell off our assets. If we don’t have anything satisfactory, we won’t do it. On the other hand, if we have a fair valuation that will allow us to save our system and provide funds to the amateur world and which will allow us to get off to a good start, yes we will seriously ask ourselves the question of moving forward ”, details the former boss of OM before saying more about the profile of investors. “The profile of investors is mainly Anglo-Saxon companies. We have more than 60 incoming calls from interested companies, we selected half who were financially able to participate in the project. Of the 30 projects, we have 80% of Anglo-Saxon companies. We have a very serious and very supervised process and it is out of the question to reiterate the mistakes we made in choosing the audiovisual partner in 2018. “ Let the small world of football be reassured, the LFP will not be able to make the decision alone. To create this subsidiary and therefore change the statutes of the League, it will need the approval of the federation and the Ministry of Sport.

Finally, two other solutions were proposed by Vincent Labrune to put French football in a place more in line with what it should be. “The third reform that we are putting in place to change the model is the sacralization of French-style training. We want to make the first pro contract for players from 3 to 5 years old. We want to benefit from the talents of these young people so that they stay in this championship so that they stay with us rather than go to foreign countries. “ This would be a real step forward and an almost immediate gain for the French clubs which keep being looted by foreign clubs and which are sometimes obliged to revalue young talents too quickly so that they do not leave. the club quickly. Finally, the last proposal, which could prove to be very fruitful, is the significant negotiation of domestic rights internationally. “We all made the mistake of focusing primarily for a number of years on our domestic income. We put blinders on and we focused on these revenues which have increased exponentially without worrying about going to capture international revenues. This puts us at a significant disadvantage compared to our competitors. We have a real desire to perform on the European scene. Both to capture UEFA’s revenue, which is very important, but also to allow France to shine internationally. From this performance on the European scene, we will gain notoriety on the international scene and mechanically we will be able to increase our international rights and thus create a virtuous circle which would increase revenues on the European scene, international rights. which would allow us to retain our best talents, to have better audiences and therefore to positively revive the circle of rights. “

“Without any new money, the French Championship will become the Slovenia championship”

To support his speech, Vincent Labrune was particularly alarmist and above all said he was pressed for time. “We have, because of Mediapro, a loss of 50% of the domestic TV rights of European competitors. The problem we have is that we don’t have time. In the very short term, at the end of one and a half-two years, we have the urgent need to recreate a high-performance, attractive, spectacular national competition in order to maximize our domestic call for tenders which will arrive in 2023. While having, at the same time, the imperative need to be outperforming on the European scene over the same period since a reform of the UEFA will be implemented in 2024. We are fifth in the European ranking (UEFA index) and the the top five will have four qualifying places in the Champions League which generate significant revenue for the clubs and for the national competition ”, he relates before clearly and simply pulling the alarm signal.

“If we come out of the European Top 5, the French Championship will definitely be in the European second division. If in the short term we are not able to get fresh money into the coffers to save us, to bounce back, the French Championship will become the Slovenian championship, with all the respect I have for our comrades in Ljubljana and this is not the object of our mission at the LFP. “ It remains to be seen whether the president of the LFP will manage to put his project on track. On paper, it is promising, it remains to be seen what all the players in French football will think. And when we have seen the lack of support and consistency of these when it comes to making strong decisions, doubt is allowed …