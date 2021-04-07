Vinícius Jr’s masterclass sets Twitter on fire

Real Madrid sent a strong message last night by winning (3-1) against Liverpool, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. A victory that allows Zinedine Zidane’s men to take an option on qualifying before the return match at Anfield. Deprived of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane in defense, the Merengues relied on their attack, in particular to Vinícius Júnior, author of two goals.

A meeting where the Brazilian strolled, to finally afford his first masterclass in the Champions League. Something to delight his coach and his teammates, but above all to once again offer Twitter the opportunity to feast on us. Small anthology of the most inspired tweets.