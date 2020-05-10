Virgil van Dijk explains why he joined Liverpool

In January 2018, Liverpool made a major move in the transfer market by enlisting Virgil van Dijk (28). The just under 85 million euros spent to snatch him from Southampton’s clutches were quickly profitable. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds reached the Champions League final in June (defeated 3-1 to Real Madrid) before lifting the cup to the big ears the following year (success 2-0 against Tottenham). The Dutch international is far from foreign to these good results and has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the world of football, to the point of finishing second in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or 2019. It was also a choice that paid off for him, which he explained in an interview with BT Sport Saturday.

“Before I made the decision to sign for Liverpool, I looked at every aspect of the club, from the way we play to the players to the future of the club. The city too, the supporters; all these things played a major role in my signing at Liverpool. I think joining Liverpool was the right decision and obviously reaching the C1 final in my first 6 months was a big bonus and helped me tremendously in my development”Virgil van Dijk said in remarks echoed by the Daily Mail. This is a matter that has delighted all parties, as Liverpool are on the verge of winning back England, 30 years after their last league title.