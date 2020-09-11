Vito Mannone to join AS Monaco

The information is surprising. Free at the end of his contract in Reading, resident of the Championship, the Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone will commit for two years in favor of AS Monaco. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, 256 pro matches, is getting ready, according to information from Sky Italia, to discover Ligue 1. Danijel Subasic and Diego Benaglio gone, Loïc Badiashile starting, the Italian goalkeeper of 1m88 would come to ensure the backs of Benjamin Lecomte, usual holder in the goal, while the Polish Radoslaw Majecki, 20, would pass number three.

The agreement would be total with the goalkeeper who was 8 times Hopes with Italy from 2009. Transferred to 17 years for 500,000 euros from Atalanta Bergamo to Arsenal in 2005, Vito Mannone had never exploded at the Gunners (23 matches with the first team, 12 matches with the reserve team from 2005 to 2013), loaned to Barnsley and Hull City then sold to Sunderland. These last two seasons, the native of Desio had been loaned by Reading to Minnesota United (MLS) then Esjberg (Denmark). So he seems to be heading for a golden pre-retirement on the Rock.