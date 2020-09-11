Home Sports football Vito Mannone to join AS Monaco
Sportsfootball

Vito Mannone to join AS Monaco

By kenyan

The information is surprising. Free at the end of his contract in Reading, resident of the Championship, the Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone will commit for two years in favor of AS Monaco. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, 256 pro matches, is getting ready, according to information from Sky Italia, to discover Ligue 1. Danijel Subasic and Diego Benaglio gone, Loïc Badiashile starting, the Italian goalkeeper of 1m88 would come to ensure the backs of Benjamin Lecomte, usual holder in the goal, while the Polish Radoslaw Majecki, 20, would pass number three.

The agreement would be total with the goalkeeper who was 8 times Hopes with Italy from 2009. Transferred to 17 years for 500,000 euros from Atalanta Bergamo to Arsenal in 2005, Vito Mannone had never exploded at the Gunners (23 matches with the first team, 12 matches with the reserve team from 2005 to 2013), loaned to Barnsley and Hull City then sold to Sunderland. These last two seasons, the native of Desio had been loaned by Reading to Minnesota United (MLS) then Esjberg (Denmark). So he seems to be heading for a golden pre-retirement on the Rock.

Related news

football

Chelsea resist very seductive assault for N’Golo Kanté

kenyan -
Long announced at the start, the French midfielder still pleases Inter as much. The Nerazzurri have also formulated a tempting proposition. But...
Read more
football

Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi justifies his choice

kenyan -
As announced for several days, Michy Batshuayi has extended his contract for one season at Chelsea, until June 2022, before being loaned again to...
Read more
football

Barça: the presidential elections will take place on March 20 and 21

kenyan -
The Board of Directors, in accordance with the decision taken at its meeting on August 17, would have agreed last night under the recommendations...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,764FansLike
3,522FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

EdF: Hugo Lloris’ hot reaction

football kenyan -
Author of an excellent performance tonight, Hugo Lloris fully contributed to the first success of the France team in the Nations League against Sweden...
Read more

Alexis Sanchez talks about his Manchester United nightmare

football kenyan -
Today at Inter, Alexis Sanchez is gradually regaining his level and the smile he lost at Manchester United. The Chilean tells. On...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

Real Madrid regain hope with Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
Even if it will be very complicated to get rid of the Welshman, the Merengues leaders still have a silver lining. "Who could get...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke