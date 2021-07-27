Vladimir Petkovic is the new coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux

Switzerland coach since 2014, Vladimir Petkovic is leaving the Nati to take over a club. He has just joined the Girondins de Bordeaux, succeeding Jean-Louis Gasset.

It’s a new story for the Girondins de Bordeaux. With the seizure of power by Gérard Lopez, it is almost the entire organization chart of the club, which is being turned upside down. The figurehead changes his identity in particular since Vladimir Petkovic is the new coach of the first team. The information is now official.

“It’s an announcement that will not necessarily delight some fans of the France team, but – at least – it will please all our supporters. Because on Tuesday July 27, we are proud to be able to officially announce the arrival of Vladimir Petkovic as head coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux. The former coach of Switzerland has signed up with the scapular club for a period of three years “, reveals the press release of the Bordeaux club. The polyglot Petkovic therefore succeeds Jean-Louis Gasset, in place since August 2020 and therefore the adventure will have been complicated.

Petkovic starts from a blank page

In addition to the great economic difficulties, Bordeaux had a very complicated season in terms of sport. Long stuck in the bottom of the standings, and a time threatened by relegation, the Girondins managed to narrowly escape at the cost of the eviction of some players and despite a lot of tension in the locker room.

Petkovic’s mission will be to bring a little serenity to this new adventure. The 57-year-old Bosnian, who coached Switzerland since 2014, has just finished a successful experience with the Nati. After qualifying for the first time in its history in three major consecutive competitions, she leaves the Euro where she will have reached the quarter-finals, in addition to having left the France team.