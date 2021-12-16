War rages between PSG and Real Madrid for Antonio Rüdiger, the coaches’ huge rant against the Premier League

Great battle between Paris and Madrid for Rüdiger, the coaches of the English clubs are furious, Arsenal does not stop and returns in the Big 4, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

War for Rüdiger

We are talking about transfer window in Spain, about Real Madrid. According to Ace, it is even the moment of the “fight between Real Madrid and PSG»For Antonio Rüdiger. While the teams will meet in the knockout stages of the Champions League, they have obviously found another ground to split off, that of the transfer window. The center-back has yet to extend with Chelsea, and will be free this summer. And if we are to believe Ace, he would prefer the White House’s offer, but of course nothing is over yet. Especially since Leonardo will soon meet with the agent of the German international.

Klopp sees red!

On the other side of the Channel, the coaches of English clubs are making the headlines. They are several to have made sensational outings in the press, to cut out the Premier League as well as the broadcasters, while the cases of Covid are increasing in recent days. This is the case of Brendan Rodgers who asserts that “If we continue to play, it’s because TV reigns supreme.” For him, the English championship is under pressure from television and broadcasters and it is for this reason that the show must continue. Jürgen Klopp also went there with his little note as we can see in the columns of the Daily Mail but also Daily Star. Liverpool coach asks “More transparency on the part of the authorities”, and in particular the Premier League. According to him, players affected by the pandemic should be named for example … Another big name has made a remarkable exit. This is Antonio Conte as also reported by Daily Mirror. The Italian technician speaks of a “nightmareFor his team, before Christmas. It must be said that his team, Tottenham, has already seen two matches being canceled or postponed, with Rennes and Brighton … You will understand, the virus and its consequences are now in everyone’s mind on the side of England.

Arsenal on fire

Also in England, there was football yesterday! Arsenal won 2-0 against West Ham. Decidedly the Gunners are in good shape, and are now installed in 4th place in the Premier League as reported by the Daily Mail. The Daily Telegrpah goes even further, according to the English daily, they are “in fire” right now. Same story in the inside pages of the Times. But for the newspaper, if there is one man to be congratulated, it is a certain Mikel Arteta. It must be said that he was in great difficulty at the start of the season, and even on other occasions last season. Today, things seem to be going much better for him and for his players.