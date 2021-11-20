Watford-Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hot reaction

After a new rout suffered at Watford (4-1), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whistled after the meeting at Vicarage Road, admitted that his club was in a bad patch and notably spoke of his future on the bench of Manchester United.

The future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still moving away from the bench of Manchester United. After a defeat suffered at Old Trafford against Manchester City, during the derby (2-0), the Red Devils suffered a large setback against the promoted Watford (4-1). In difficulty throughout the meeting and reduced to ten after the exclusion of Harry Maguire, the heavy defeat weighed on the Norwegian technician. After the meeting, OGS was whistled by some of the Mancunian supporters at Vicarage Road and wanted to greet their supporters, as a form of excuse.

However, the Norwegian wanted to justify this defeat by explaining in particular that Maguire’s red card should not have been released by the referee. “The first half is the worst we’ve played and it’s hard for me to explain why we played the way we did and allowed them to enter our box without doing anything. The goalkeeper could go all the way to the halfway line and put the ball in the box – we were passed (…) The first yellow card should never have taken place. The player is offside. When the players are offside and you get a card, that should be considered as well. It was a mistake”, he explained after the meeting.

“I still have confidence in myself. I think we can turn the tide ”

However, OGS has explained that they are in terrible pain after their club’s poor patch in recent weeks. “I sympathize with the fans. I feel the same as them. We are embarrassed to lose as we do. We are in very bad times. But it’s part of football and I know they will support the team and support those who are on the pitch. I am working as hard as possible with my staff, but at the moment we are not getting results ”, he added.

Finally, concerning his future as a Manchester United coach, he claims to be able to reverse the trend, but assumes his poor results and admitted some doubts … “I never said I was safe. It’s a big challenge for everyone. I work for and with the club. We have good communication. If the club plans to do something, it’s a conversation between us and not between you and me (…) It’s not for me to be worried. I work as hard as I can, as well as I can with the staff I have. Right now we’re not getting results, so I understand the question. I still have confidence in myself. I think we can turn the tide ”, he adds. The next few days at Manchester United will be decisive …