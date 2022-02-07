Wayne Rooney’s crazy revelations about Manchester United, the new Barça makes Catalonia dream

Wayne Rooney delivers a damning verdict on Manchester United, the Catalan press praises the new Barça, and Juve is already holding its shock attack, find the latest information from the European sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Wayne Rooney sinks Manchester United

In England, the legend of the Red Devils Wayne Rooney made the front page of several sports media in the country this Monday morning. “Pain Rooney” headlines the DailyMirror, “Cursed United” writes the Daily Star, the Derby County coach did not hesitate to press on the problems that his former club must manage. The ex-England striker claims Manchester United have been in decline for over a decade, and even insists it’s a ‘miracle’ the club won their last Premier League title in 2013, as the problems were already there. For him, it is thanks to the individual talents and in particular that of Van Persie the year of the title that United survived.

Xavi’s new Barça makes people talk in Catalonia

With its many winter recruits, FC Barcelona affirmed its renewal this Sunday afternoon against Atlético de Madrid with a 4-2 victory. Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Daniel Alves were starters and the challenge is therefore successful for the Barcelonans who are collectively attractive and realistic offensively. “Renaissance” headline this morning Mundo Deportivo, for Sport “the illusion returns”. The media is confident for the future of the club but this victory somewhat hides all the problems Barça has had this season. They hope that they will disappear completely. With this success, the Blaugranas are two points from the podium.

Juventus are already holding their shock attack

The man of this Sunday evening in Italy is Dusan Vlahovic. For his big debut with Juve, the Serb did not disappoint. The €85m rookie was decisive against Verona after just 13 minutes of play. “Bravo Vlahovic” headline this morning The Gazzetta Dello Sport. For the Italian press, the Old Lady holds her shock attack. Denis Zakaria also made his debut for Juve and scored the second goal of the game to seal the 2-0 victory. According to Tuttosport, Juve is completely relaunching its season. The Italian media are confident for the future of the Bianconeri, who can grab a place in the Champions League.