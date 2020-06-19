Home Sports News football "We have to be realistic: some player is going to test positive"
Sports Newsfootball

“We have to be realistic: some player is going to test positive”

By kenyan

Michele Roberts, executive director of NBPA, has talked about the resumption of the season, and says there are going to be positives.

It’s about a month and a half left for the NBA to resume, something that has been called into question in recent hours in a movement led by Kyrie Irving and backed by some teammates, contrary to the season being relauned. The social movement that originated after George Floyd’s death is big enough for some sections of the world’s best League to think that the course has to be canceled, something that has the stars polarized, with LeBron James leading the opposite side to Kyrie’s.

However, one of the biggest concerns has nothing to do with the demonstrations themselves, but also with the health security that players may have in the Disney resort, Orlando, where the end of the campaign will take place. In this regard, Michele Roberts, executive director of NBPA, the players’ union, has spoken. It was she who has made it clear that there is going to be some positive, in the numerous tests that the competition wants to do before the competition starts. That’s how he secured it in statements to NBC Sports..

It’s the only realistic mindset you can have when we get into this. Some player’s going to test positive. It’s no longer about who, but when and what to do mitigate it when it happens. And when it happens, what treatment is available, what are my chances of being very, very sick, and how you’re detecting the presence of an infection honestly, I don’t think this is different from what any American has to face“Roberts said, re-elected in 2018 in a position she has held since 2014 and in which she has broken racial and gender barriers.

In addition, the board has spoken out on the wishes of the players, stating that “are where they want to be“. “They want to try. Let’s hope nothing catastrophic happens and we can figure it out. If the worst happened and it spreads, we close it. This is the virus. I’ll be discouraged, but I won’t be surprised that there’s no scientific or medical ability to protect us against that. Players know it and teams know it. We are doing absolutely everything we can to mitigate it. If I didn’t believe it and think the League was halfway there, then I would recommend with every part of my being that our players shouldn’t even think about playing again. But fortunately, that’s not the case.“.

Roberts has been one of the people most involved in the negotiations between the NBA and NBPA, which have been extended for months and ended with the union’s unanimous vote (28-0) to pass the plan proposed by Commissioner Adam Silver and his team to resume the season. Something that, at the moment, remains a fact, but questioned by a very important sector of the players. Right now, the United States is mired in a social (George Floyd) and health (coronavirus) crisis, as the NBA prepares to start the competition on July 30, something he wants to do at all costs no matter how much he’s questioned. If the opposite happens in the end, the consequences could be catastrophic for the future of a League that wants to be re-launched… assumption that there’s going to be some positive, Of course.

Related news

football

Criticism or flattery? Beverley, to his companions: “Say what you want: if LeBron says let’s play…”

kenyan -
Patrick Beverley, base of the Clippers, has posted an enigmatic message on his social media as he sees back to the court in the...
Read more
football

Concern in the NBA: Nikola Jokic, in touch with a positive

kenyan -
Nikola Jankovic, former students and now in partizan, has coronavirus. Nba Jokic was at an exhibition game where he played. If yesterday Michele Roberts, executive...
Read more
football

Thiago Silva leaves PSG

kenyan -
Leonardo has already informed the Brazilian that he will not renew with the Parisians, putting an end to a great trajectory since arriving in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz has made his choice

Kai Havertz was sparkling again against Cologne on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder is a source of desire and appears to have made...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Man City: Pep Guardiola gives news of Eric Garcia

The promising 19-year-old Eric Garcia was named on Wednesday night against Arsenal for the third time this season. He was once again the author...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Three Saint-Etienne players test positive for Covid-19

The French ensemble has not revealed the identities of the subjects, joined by two more members of the team's staff. They'll be quarantined for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more

Jubilee Asili – Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto’s break-away party

News Connie Mukenyi -
A day after Jubilee party formed a post-election agreement with Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has hinted at Ruto allies...
Read more

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke