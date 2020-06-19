“We have to be realistic: some player is going to test positive”

It’s about a month and a half left for the NBA to resume, something that has been called into question in recent hours in a movement led by Kyrie Irving and backed by some teammates, contrary to the season being relauned. The social movement that originated after George Floyd’s death is big enough for some sections of the world’s best League to think that the course has to be canceled, something that has the stars polarized, with LeBron James leading the opposite side to Kyrie’s.

However, one of the biggest concerns has nothing to do with the demonstrations themselves, but also with the health security that players may have in the Disney resort, Orlando, where the end of the campaign will take place. In this regard, Michele Roberts, executive director of NBPA, the players’ union, has spoken. It was she who has made it clear that there is going to be some positive, in the numerous tests that the competition wants to do before the competition starts. That’s how he secured it in statements to NBC Sports..

“It’s the only realistic mindset you can have when we get into this. Some player’s going to test positive. It’s no longer about who, but when and what to do mitigate it when it happens. And when it happens, what treatment is available, what are my chances of being very, very sick, and how you’re detecting the presence of an infection honestly, I don’t think this is different from what any American has to face“Roberts said, re-elected in 2018 in a position she has held since 2014 and in which she has broken racial and gender barriers.

In addition, the board has spoken out on the wishes of the players, stating that “are where they want to be“. “They want to try. Let’s hope nothing catastrophic happens and we can figure it out. If the worst happened and it spreads, we close it. This is the virus. I’ll be discouraged, but I won’t be surprised that there’s no scientific or medical ability to protect us against that. Players know it and teams know it. We are doing absolutely everything we can to mitigate it. If I didn’t believe it and think the League was halfway there, then I would recommend with every part of my being that our players shouldn’t even think about playing again. But fortunately, that’s not the case.“.

Roberts has been one of the people most involved in the negotiations between the NBA and NBPA, which have been extended for months and ended with the union’s unanimous vote (28-0) to pass the plan proposed by Commissioner Adam Silver and his team to resume the season. Something that, at the moment, remains a fact, but questioned by a very important sector of the players. Right now, the United States is mired in a social (George Floyd) and health (coronavirus) crisis, as the NBA prepares to start the competition on July 30, something he wants to do at all costs no matter how much he’s questioned. If the opposite happens in the end, the consequences could be catastrophic for the future of a League that wants to be re-launched… assumption that there’s going to be some positive, Of course.