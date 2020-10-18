Home Sports football Wesley Fofana's remarkable media release on OM
Wesley Fofana's remarkable media release on OM

Barely arrived in Leicester after a long soap opera, Wesley Fofana was questioned by the Football Club Channel in an interview broadcast this Sunday. And the 19-year-old defender made comments that will delight people in the south of France when asked about his future …

“A club that makes me dream? When I was young it was OM, after that it was Saint-Etienne because I lived everything there. My dream is to hit the biggest, the highest. Playing at the Vélodrome with ASSE, in front of my family, in my city, it was something incredible. It will always remain a dream to play at the Olympique de Marseille. Why not one day, you never know ”, launched the defender. You never know, as he puts it so well …

