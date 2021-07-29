West Ham: Alphonse Areola’s first words

Loaned to Real Madrid and then to Fulham, Alphonse Areola will still wear another jersey than that of PSG in 2021-2022. The French goalkeeper, who was due to return to Paris this summer, has this time been loaned to West Ham with an option to buy. And inevitably, the 2018 World champion did not hide his joy in comments available on the Hammers website: “I am happy. For me it was the best opportunity to sign for this club, to sign for West Ham and to do my best to help the team. ”

“West Ham had a big season last year. Obviously we have the Europa League, the Premier League and the two cups, so it will be a tough and long season but I think we are going to enjoy it all together ”, then let go of the 28-year-old doorman who is “Impatient to start”. Appointment now in a few days for the great debut of Alphonse Areola with his new team.