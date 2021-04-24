HomeSportsfootballWest Ham - Chelsea: the lineup fell
Sportsfootball

West Ham – Chelsea: the lineup fell

By kenyan

The 33rd day of the Premier League offers a top-of-the-table duel with the clash between West Ham and Chelsea. A London derby for which the Hammers opt for a 3-4-3 with Fabianski in the goals behind Balbuena, Ogbonna and Diop. The roles of pistons are assured by Coufal and Fredericks while Noble and Soucek take place in the midfield. Finally, Lingard, Fornals and Bowen form the attack.

For its part, Chelsea also put on a 3-4-3 with Mendy as the last bulwark. The Senegalese goalkeeper can count on Rüdiger, Christensen and Silva in defense. The wings are occupied by Azpilicueta and Chilwell. The double pivot is made up of Kanté and Jorginho. Finally Mount and Pulisic accompany Werner in attack.

The lineup

West Ham: Fabianski – Balbuena, Ogbonna, Diop – Coufal, Noble, Soucek, Fredericks – Lingard, Fornals, Bowen

Chelsea: Mendy – Rüdiger, Christensen, Silva – Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell – Mount, Werner, Pulisic

