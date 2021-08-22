West Ham claims astronomical prize for Declan Rice

Declan Rice (22) is popular across the Channel. And that West Ham is fully aware of, if not too much. According to information from Telegraph, the Hammers estimate their midfielder at £ 100m, or around € 116m. Without an offer approaching this huge amount, the London club does not want to let slip the one who shone with the Three Lions at Euro 2020. A situation that annoys the main concerned at the highest point, still according to the British daily.

The England international (24 caps, 1 goal) does not intend to extend his current contract, which expires in June 2024 and includes an option of an additional year. The Telegraph specifies that Chelsea and Manchester United are not insensitive to the qualities of Declan Rice. But the price claimed by West Ham chills everyone on this issue. The tough number 41 Hammers dreams of playing in the Champions League and winning titles. He will, a priori, be content with the Europa League on the side of the London Stadium this season.