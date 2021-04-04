West Ham: David Moyes hopes to keep Jesse Lingard

Arrived on loan this winter from Manchester United, Jesse Lingard seems to be gradually reborn in West Ham. Author of 5 goals and 3 assists in 7 games with the Hammers, the 28-year-old England international is regaining confidence. At a press conference, his coach David Moyes (57) explained that he hoped to keep his player at the end of the season and that his future was not linked to a possible participation in the Champions League.

“I was also asked to keep Jesse Lingard when we brought him in to give him games. So all of a sudden we turn around and say we have to do the Champions League to keep them. I think all of these boys would thank West Ham for helping them get their careers back on track and pointing them in the right direction. If we do the Champions League, I don’t think that’s the reason we can keep them ”, he explained.