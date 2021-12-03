West Ham: David Moyes justifies the status of replacement of Alphonse Areola

Loaned last summer from West Ham, Alphonse Areola struggles to win under the Hammers jersey, barred by Lukasz Fabianski, holder in goals. Despite successful performances last season with Fulham, relegated to the English second division, the PSG goalkeeper, under contract until June 2023, was, in fact, aware that a return to the club in the capital would not offer him that little playing time given the competition for his position and thus decided to try the London adventure but it does not go as planned and the 28-year-old doorman is currently chomping at the bit in a number two role.

Being able to count only on the Europa League and the English cups to glean minutes, Areola has not yet had the opportunity to show itself in the Premier League. Present at a press conference, his coach David Moyes, who is coming out of a draw against Brighton (1-1), also wanted to justify his management of the goalkeepers: “I think the pressure is on Lukasz to keep the jersey, he must continue to play well because he has Alphonse breathing in his neck at the moment”, before leaving the door open to a much brighter future for the Parisian: “We also needed Alphonse because he is a high level goalkeeper and we see a long term future for Alphonse. (…) We have to make sure that Alphonse understands that there is a good chance that he will succeed Lukasz when the time is right. “ It remains to be seen when the French international goalkeeper (3 selections) will be able to seize this opportunity …