West Ham does not let go of Olivier Giroud

Very often criticized for his atypical style of play, Olivier Giroud is nonetheless an essential element for Chelsea. Better still, since he made a quadruple against Sevilla FC in the Champions League in early December, the Blues striker seems to have once again turned the situation around. So much so that today it would be in the sights of a good number of more or less prestigious teams. A few days ago the Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that AC Milan would not be insensitive to the qualities of the former Gunners player, so much so that they would see him as the ideal replacement for Ibrahimovic, who is currently injured. But today, another formation would have made the 34-year-old striker their priority.

According to the words of Mirror, West Ham would like to sign a new striker starting in January. Not satisfied with Sébastien Haller’s performance, David Moyes would do anything to get reinforcement. The English daily tells us that the London club would even be ready to part ways with Andriy Yarmolenko to raise the funds necessary for the signature of the native of Chambéry. A destination which could thus allow him to grab minutes of play at the very least crucial for the Euro.