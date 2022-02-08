West Ham, French team: is Kurt Zouma taking a big risk?

Guilty of mistreating his cats, Kurt Zouma is in the eye of the storm. The consequences could be terrible for the French defender, in club as in selection.

This is a new case that Didier Deschamps and the French Football Federation would have done well. Since Monday evening, a video of Kurt Zouma (27) mistreating his cats has been circulating on social networks. Behavior which immediately prompted his club, West Ham, to react, and the central defender, who should also be set aside for the evening match against Watford, to apologize publicly.

Yes, but now, the damage is done. And voices are rising in England (a petition already signed by 2,500 people is circulating online) as in France to condemn the acts of the international tricolor (11 caps, 1 goal) and ask for exemplary sanctions. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which campaigns for the defense of animal rights, has already filed a complaint against the former Stéphanois. As a reminder, in France, a cruel act towards an animal can be punished by 3 years’ imprisonment and a fine of €45,000.

🔴#Scandalous : in a video published by the British media “The Sun”, the French footballer Kurt Zouma, who plays in the London club of West Ham and in the France team, mistreats his cat: kick, and violent slap. https://t.co/brL5Vuksi0 – Brigitte Bardot Foundation (@FBB_Officiel) February 8, 2022

Future in Blue compromised?

The Foundation goes even further. She asks that this violence be “immediately condemned by Didier Deschamps and Noël Le Graët”, respectively coach of the France team and president of the French Football Federation. PETA (For Ethics in the Treatment of Animals), another organization for the protection of animals, even calls for the immediate radiation of the axial of the Blues.

“We are calling for penalties commensurate with the act and hope that the player will be removed from the France team. Our country cannot accept being represented internationally by a person who appears to be committing such unacceptable acts of violence and cruelty.”she launched in an official press release, also calling for other sanctions. “He must not only face the court of public opinion, but also be dragged before a court of law”.

What a disastrous example of @KurtZouma ! We call for penalties to match the act and hope that the player will be removed from the@French team. Our country cannot accept being represented internationally by an individual indulging in cruelty.pic.twitter.com/ztgWeaA7Yg — PETA France (@PETA_France) February 8, 2022

Persona non grata in England?

In the United Kingdom, we are also calling for answers commensurate with the cruelty of the images. “I wouldn’t want to play with him anymore if he was in my dressing room. If I was captain, I would take him out of the locker room and I wouldn’t want to play with him anymore. Definitively. We’re talking about humanity here, even if we don’t like animals. That makes me sick”launched Chris Kirkland, former English international doorman passed by Liverpool or Wigan, at the microphone of the radio talkSPORT.

“He’s obviously not going to play tonight, West Ham are against the ropes. It’s not their fault, but they’re going to have to handle this case. He should be fired”he sent, imagining that this case will mean the end of his career in England. ‘No club will want him after what he did, the fans wouldn’t forgive him’. The local police did not take up the case, explains Sky, but the law across the Channel is even more severe than in France: physical violence and cruelty are punishable by 5 years in prison. The excitement caused by his terrible images could therefore cost Kurt Zouma very dearly, whose reputation has already taken a big hit…