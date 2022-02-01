Menu
West Ham miss Duvan Zapata loan

Date:

According to Sky Sports, West Ham failed in the very last moments of the transfer window to recruit Atalanta Bergamo striker Duvan Zapata. The Hammers reportedly even presented the documents for the player’s arrival to the Premier League, but failed to secure the Colombian’s transfer. The operation would have taken the form of a loan for the 30-year-old center forward, who was also tracked by Newcastle during this winter transfer window.

It’s not the first time the London club have been interested in Zapata, as they previously scouted the player in 2013 when he was still playing at Estudiantes in Argentina. West Ham, which wanted to strengthen this winter, ends this transfer window without newcomers after failures in particular on the Jesse Lingard, Darwin Nunez or Duje Caleta-Car files.

Previous articleState House budget up 48 per cent in revised allocations

